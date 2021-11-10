UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Ministers Of Energy And Federal Supreme Council Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, were present.

Sheikh Saud was briefed about several issues related to energy, infrastructure, federal and national affairs, and the march of the overall development journey under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan that contributed to achieving prosperity and progress for the homeland and welfare for Emiratis.

Related Topics

Progress Saud March

Recent Stories

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

24 seconds ago
 Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commenda ..

Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 minutes ago
 PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

6 minutes ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

16 minutes ago
 Govt gives another chance to opp for talks on elec ..

Govt gives another chance to opp for talks on electoral laws: Fawad

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.