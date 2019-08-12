UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives More Eid Al Adha Well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Monday Eid Al Adha well-wishers from Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, businesspersons, and citizens, among others at Al Diyafa Palace in the emirate.

They all prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people and leadership of the UAE with further prosperity and progress, wishing stability and security for Arab and Muslim nations.

