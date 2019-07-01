RAK Ruler receives New Zealand Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received Matthew Hawkins, Ambassador of New Zealand to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Saud on the occasion of assuming his duties as ambassador to the country.

The RAK Ruler wished Hawkins success in his new position through which he will work to promote cooperative relations between the UAE and New Zealand.

There are 30 companies from New Zealand based in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to enhance their access to the GCC markets and the middle East region and to benefit from the investment opportunities, services and facilities offered by the Ras Al Khaimah economic zones.