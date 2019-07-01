UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives New Zealand Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives New Zealand Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received Matthew Hawkins, Ambassador of New Zealand to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Saud on the occasion of assuming his duties as ambassador to the country.

The RAK Ruler wished Hawkins success in his new position through which he will work to promote cooperative relations between the UAE and New Zealand.

There are 30 companies from New Zealand based in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to enhance their access to the GCC markets and the middle East region and to benefit from the investment opportunities, services and facilities offered by the Ras Al Khaimah economic zones.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Middle East Saud Market From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

13 minutes ago

PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies to increase ..

12 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges mountaineers to pract ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Talks on Syria Not Linked ..

12 minutes ago

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.