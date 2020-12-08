RAK Ruler receives Obaid Al Tayer

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

During the meeting, Al Tayer briefed Sheikh Saud about the strategy of the Ministry of Finance, which aims to enhance the country’s financial and economic competitiveness and develop its international ties with relevant international organisations.

Al Tayer also explained the key development initiatives launched by the ministry to promote the culture of innovation and smart transformation, create an organisational working environment, and improve services.

Sheikh Saud commended the ministry’s efforts to improve the UAE’s competitiveness and enhance its financial and economic ties, as well as its role in encouraging partnerships with leading global economies and maintaining the country’s financial sustainability.