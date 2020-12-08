UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Obaid Al Tayer

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives Obaid Al Tayer

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

During the meeting, Al Tayer briefed Sheikh Saud about the strategy of the Ministry of Finance, which aims to enhance the country’s financial and economic competitiveness and develop its international ties with relevant international organisations.

Al Tayer also explained the key development initiatives launched by the ministry to promote the culture of innovation and smart transformation, create an organisational working environment, and improve services.

Sheikh Saud commended the ministry’s efforts to improve the UAE’s competitiveness and enhance its financial and economic ties, as well as its role in encouraging partnerships with leading global economies and maintaining the country’s financial sustainability.

Related Topics

UAE Saud

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

10 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

23 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

34 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

35 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

50 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.