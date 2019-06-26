RAK Ruler receives outgoing Kenyan Consul-General

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received outgoing Consul-General of Kenya in Dubai Kariuki Mugwe, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the UAE.

During the meeting, the RAK Ruler commended the efforts made by the Consul-General to support and strengthen relations between the UAE and Kenya at different levels, and wished him success in all his future assignments.