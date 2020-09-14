RAK Ruler receives outgoing Polish ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Polish Ambassador Robert Rostek, who paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Saud on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the UAE.

The RAK Ruler wished the Polish envoy success in his future assignments, commending his efforts in boosting relations between the UAE and Poland in various fields.

Ambassador Rostek thanked Sheikh Saud for the warm welcome and hospitality. He commended the strong strategic ties between the two countries.