UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Pakistan's Consul General

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Dubai, on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The Ruler welcomed the Pakistani Consul General, and wished him luck and success in performing his duties, which will help reinforce the overall strategic ties between the UAE and Pakistan in all sectors.

Sheikh Saud hailed friendship relations between the two countries which will further develop to achieve more progress and prosperity for the two nations.

In turn, Khan extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the hospitality and warm welcome, lauding the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Dubai Progress Afzal Khan Saud All Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

18 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Ba ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Bahrain

18 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss boosting bilateral relations

18 minutes ago
 15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

48 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

1 hour ago
 DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, adva ..

DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, advanced projects at GITEX

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.