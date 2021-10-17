RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Dubai, on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The Ruler welcomed the Pakistani Consul General, and wished him luck and success in performing his duties, which will help reinforce the overall strategic ties between the UAE and Pakistan in all sectors.

Sheikh Saud hailed friendship relations between the two countries which will further develop to achieve more progress and prosperity for the two nations.

In turn, Khan extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the hospitality and warm welcome, lauding the strong strategic ties between the two countries.