RAK Ruler receives Pakistani Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan, who came to bid farewell on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

Sheikh Saud praised Ambassador Khan's efforts in furthering relations between the two countries, and wished him success in his new endeavours.

Ahmed Amjad Ali, Pakistani Consul-General in UAE, accompanied the Ambassador.