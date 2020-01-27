UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Parish Priest Of Saint Anthony Of Padua Catholic Church

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives parish priest of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Fr. Thomas Sebastian, parish priest of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Ras Al Khaimah, at Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Saud stressed that the UAE, since its establishment, has represented a hub of peace and fraternity based on the principles of respect and tolerance established by the founding fathers to make the country a cultural destination and a global role model for peaceful coexistence.

The parish priest of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud while expressing his pride in being part of this open and tolerant society that reflects a unique image of cultural and human connections.

Related Topics

UAE Hub Saud Church

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

4 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

4 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.