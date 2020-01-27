RAK Ruler receives parish priest of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Fr. Thomas Sebastian, parish priest of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Ras Al Khaimah, at Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Saud stressed that the UAE, since its establishment, has represented a hub of peace and fraternity based on the principles of respect and tolerance established by the founding fathers to make the country a cultural destination and a global role model for peaceful coexistence.

The parish priest of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud while expressing his pride in being part of this open and tolerant society that reflects a unique image of cultural and human connections.