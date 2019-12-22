UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Participants Of Government Exchange Programme Between RAK, Bristol

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 11:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives participants of government exchange programme between RAK, Bristol

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, a group of employees participating in a government exchange programme between Ras Al Khaimah and the city of Bristol, UK.

The programme was organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

During the reception, Sheikh Saud highlighted the importance of such strategic partnerships and the benefits they bring to their participants, through providing them with expertise and knowledge that will help them to carry out their work effectively, as well as enable them to learn about best practices in government work.

Sheikh Saud also praised the diversity of the programme, which includes various areas of government work, in light of Ras Al Khaimah's keenness to follow best modern governance systems to support its overall development.

He also wished the employees future success in their efforts to enrich and improve the emirate’s government work, while calling on them to apply their knowledge throughout the programme and pass on to their peers the positive experiences they acquired.

The programme, which began under the guidance and patronage of Sheikh Saud, is a knowledge platform that aims to prepare future leaders and provide employees of various local departments and government agencies with practical experience.

This objective will be achieved through joint training with their counterparts in the UK, to learn about advanced technologies and the latest methods used to manage and implement government work in an effective and accurate manner, which will ensure the implementation of government agenda and policies and support the emirate's ability to achieve its short and long-term strategic goals and development plans.

Related Topics

UK Exchange Bristol Saud Government Best

Recent Stories

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

2 hours ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

3 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago

Oasis Hospital in Al Ain renamed &#039;Kanad Hospi ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.