RAK Ruler receives participants of government exchange programme between RAK, Bristol

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, a group of employees participating in a government exchange programme between Ras Al Khaimah and the city of Bristol, UK.

The programme was organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

During the reception, Sheikh Saud highlighted the importance of such strategic partnerships and the benefits they bring to their participants, through providing them with expertise and knowledge that will help them to carry out their work effectively, as well as enable them to learn about best practices in government work.

Sheikh Saud also praised the diversity of the programme, which includes various areas of government work, in light of Ras Al Khaimah's keenness to follow best modern governance systems to support its overall development.

He also wished the employees future success in their efforts to enrich and improve the emirate’s government work, while calling on them to apply their knowledge throughout the programme and pass on to their peers the positive experiences they acquired.

The programme, which began under the guidance and patronage of Sheikh Saud, is a knowledge platform that aims to prepare future leaders and provide employees of various local departments and government agencies with practical experience.

This objective will be achieved through joint training with their counterparts in the UK, to learn about advanced technologies and the latest methods used to manage and implement government work in an effective and accurate manner, which will ensure the implementation of government agenda and policies and support the emirate's ability to achieve its short and long-term strategic goals and development plans.