RAK Ruler receives Philippine Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Wednesday, Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed the Philippine Ambassador, wishing her success during her tenure to further advance ties between the UAE and the Philippines.

The two sides highlighted the strong bilateral relations the bind the two countries together.