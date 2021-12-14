RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Sheikh Saud welcomed President Touadera and his delegation, and the two sides discussed ways of strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Central Africa.

He also commended the distinguished friendship between the two countries, stressing the keenness of Ras Al Khaimah to boost its overall cooperation with Central Africa.

Touaderas stressed his country aims to reinforce its ties with the UAE, praising the Gulf country’s regional and international stature.