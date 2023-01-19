RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today in his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed the President of Palau and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with him aspects of enhancing cooperation ties between Ras Al Khaimah and Palau to benefit their mutual interests across various domains.

For his part, President Whipps Jr. affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, praising its presence at the regional and international levels.