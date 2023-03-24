RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

He received the greetings of Sheikhs, senior officials and heads of local government departments in the country, as well as dignitaries and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

A number of senior officials from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah attended the receptions.