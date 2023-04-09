Close
RAK Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 03:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th April, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Saturday a host of Ramadan well-wishers on the seventeenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Hamad exchanged the greetings with sheikhs and state officials, as well as businesspersons and Emiratis, who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

