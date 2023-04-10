Close
RAK Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 03:00 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received a host of Ramadan well-wishers on Sunday, the eighteenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Saud exchanged the greetings with sheikhs and state officials, as well as businesspersons and Emiratis, who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

