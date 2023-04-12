Close
RAK Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 03:01 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Dhiyafa Majlis in Khozam area.

Sheikh Saud exchanged greetings with sheikhs and state officials, as well as businesspersons and Emiratis.

On this occasion, the well-wishers prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit this blessed occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and the Rulers of the Emirates, with more progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people and for the Arab and Islamic nations.

The reception was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

