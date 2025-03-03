RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Sunday a host of Ramadan well-wishers.

Sheikh Saud exchanged the greetings with sheikhs and state officials, as well as businesspersons and Emiratis, who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.