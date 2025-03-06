RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ramadan well-wishers this evening at the Khuzam Hospitality Majlis, where he hosted an iftar banquet.

Sheikh Saud exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month with senior officials, citizens, and members of Arab and Islamic communities.

The well-wishers prayed to Almighty Allah to bless Sheikh Saud with continued good health and well-being and to bring prosperity, goodness, and blessings to the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.