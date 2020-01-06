RAK Ruler receives Rwandan ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of Rwanda, who paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Saud to mark the beginning of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

His Highness welcomed the ambassador at his palace at Saqr bin Mohammed City, wishing him success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

The RAK Ruler also praised the friendly relations that bind the UAE and Rwanda, which he said can be boosted to achieve more progress and prosperity for the two peoples.

For his part, Hategeka expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for the generous hospitality and good reception, praising the strong strategic relations between the two countries.