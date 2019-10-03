RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, along with a team from the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, which is ranked fifth in the list of best government services centre in the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, which are in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to develop the country’s infrastructure, provide quality services, and strengthen the UAE’s stature as a leading regional and international investment destination.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the team on its achievements while highlighting the need to continue improving its services and maintaining its performance after it ranked in the fifth position among 600 services centres from 29 government authorities.

The centre aims to provide quality services that will meet the needs and expectations of customers, who include senior citizens and people of determination, in line with the UAE government's goals to improve customer experience, make citizens happy and maintain social stability.

Maryam Al Zaabi, Employee of the Centre, received a commemorative shield, in recognition of her efforts to provide services to the general public.