UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Team

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, along with a team from the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, which is ranked fifth in the list of best government services centre in the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, which are in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to develop the country’s infrastructure, provide quality services, and strengthen the UAE’s stature as a leading regional and international investment destination.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the team on its achievements while highlighting the need to continue improving its services and maintaining its performance after it ranked in the fifth position among 600 services centres from 29 government authorities.

The centre aims to provide quality services that will meet the needs and expectations of customers, who include senior citizens and people of determination, in line with the UAE government's goals to improve customer experience, make citizens happy and maintain social stability.

Maryam Al Zaabi, Employee of the Centre, received a commemorative shield, in recognition of her efforts to provide services to the general public.

Related Topics

UAE Saud From Government Best Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

51 minutes ago

40,000 new jobs created by private sector in Q2 20 ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

1 hour ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

1 hour ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.