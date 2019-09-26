RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed Yongwoo and congratulated him on his recent appointment as South Korean Ambassador, wishing him luck and success in carrying out his duties.

His Highness also praised the friendship between the UAE and South Korea.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various topics related to economic development and ways of reinforcing mutual cooperation between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and South Korea.

The emirate hosts many South Korean companies and has signed many strategic partnerships with South Korean institutions, including the cooperation agreement between the Sheikh Khalifa Specialist Hospital and the National Seoul University Hospital.

In 2018, Incheon National University in South Korea awarded Sheikh Saud an honorary doctorate in economics, in recognition of his achievements and his contributions to Ras Al Khaimah’s economic development, as part of his vision to diversify the emirate's economy.