UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Sri Lankan Minister Of Youth

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives Sri Lankan Minister of Youth

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth and Sport of Sri Lanka, accompanied by Chanaka Dinushan, Minister of State, who are currently visiting the UAE.

Sheikh Saud stressed the importance of cooperation ties between the two friendly countries, as well as the key role of sports in promoting convergence between communities and improving skills development for youth.

Rajapaksa thanked Sheikh Saud and lauded the cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dhamika Malraj De Silva, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE, and several officials

Related Topics

Sports Sri Lanka UAE Saud

Recent Stories

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

10 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

10 minutes ago

Fire erupts in house after lightening strikes

10 minutes ago

Face mask row gets bawdy in Bolsonaro's Brazil

10 minutes ago

Head of Fukushima Operator Skips Annual Visit to W ..

10 minutes ago

EU Ready to Sanction Those Responsible for Atrocit ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.