RAK Ruler receives Sri Lankan Minister of Youth

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth and Sport of Sri Lanka, accompanied by Chanaka Dinushan, Minister of State, who are currently visiting the UAE.

Sheikh Saud stressed the importance of cooperation ties between the two friendly countries, as well as the key role of sports in promoting convergence between communities and improving skills development for youth.

Rajapaksa thanked Sheikh Saud and lauded the cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dhamika Malraj De Silva, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE, and several officials