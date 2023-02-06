UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Sudanese Consul-General

Published February 06, 2023

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Zahir Abdelfadil Agab, Consul-General of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Regions, who came to greet him on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure.

The RAK Ruler welcomed Consul-General Agab and wished him success in performing his duties and boosting the relations between the two friendly countries at various levels.

For his part, the Sudanese Consul-General thanked Sheikh Saud for his hospitality, praising the deep UAE-Sudan ties.

