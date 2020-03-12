RAK Ruler receives Thai Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Chairat Sirivat, Consul-General of Thailand to the UAE.

Sirivat visited Sheikh Saud following his assuming the position of Thai Consul-General.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Sirivat and wished him luck and success in his duties, which will help reinforce the overall strategic ties between the UAE and Thailand.

He then praised the friendship between the two countries, which will help achieve further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

Sirivat thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality and praised the strong strategic ties between the two countries.