UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Thai Consul-General

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Thai Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Chairat Sirivat, Consul-General of Thailand to the UAE.

Sirivat visited Sheikh Saud following his assuming the position of Thai Consul-General.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Sirivat and wished him luck and success in his duties, which will help reinforce the overall strategic ties between the UAE and Thailand.

He then praised the friendship between the two countries, which will help achieve further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

Sirivat thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality and praised the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Thailand UAE Progress Saud Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Karachi kings to take on Lahore Qalandars today

10 minutes ago

Austria Registers First Death From Coronavirus - R ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos, European Space Agency Postpone ..

8 minutes ago

2-Day National workshop on “Diarrhea and Electro ..

18 minutes ago

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

21 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 10,000, D ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.