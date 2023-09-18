Open Menu

RAK Ruler Receives Turkish Consul

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAK Ruler receives Turkish Consul

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Anwar Shilan, Consul-General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai and Northern Emirates, who came to greet him.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the Turkish Consul and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with him a number of issues of common interest, praising the depth of relations with the Republic of Türkiye in various fields.

For his part, the Turkish diplomat expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his generous hospitality and warm reception, lauding the strength of the relations that bind the two friendly countries at various levels.

