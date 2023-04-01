UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Friday received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and a number of well-wishers, who came to greet Sheikh Saud on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah received greetings from Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), as well as sheikhs, officials, dignitaries and Emiratis.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

