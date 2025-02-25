Open Menu

RAK Ruler Receives UK Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:45 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Edward Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the UAE, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and his accompanying delegation, discussing ways to strengthen close cooperation between the UAE and the UK across various sectors.

The meeting also included discussions on topics of mutual interest, with H.H. Sheikh Saud commending the growing partnership between Ras Al Khaimah and the UK across multiple fields.

For his part, Ambassador Hobart expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality, praising the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the ongoing developmental progress in Ras Al Khaimah.

