RAK Ruler receives UK Co-Chair of Emirati-UK Business Council

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday received Lord Udny-Lister, UK Co-Chair of the UAE-UK business Council, who was accompanied by Simon Penney, UK Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Trade Commissioner for the middle East.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed the guests and discussed strengthening trade and investment cooperation relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom at various levels.

Lister briefed the RAK Ruler on the Council's new strategy to support the partnership between the two friendly countries across vital sectors such as education, health care, renewable energy, among others.