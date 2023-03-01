UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives UK Co-Chair Of Emirati-UK Business Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 10:30 AM

RAK Ruler receives UK Co-Chair of Emirati-UK Business Council

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday received Lord Udny-Lister, UK Co-Chair of the UAE-UK business Council, who was accompanied by Simon Penney, UK Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Trade Commissioner for the middle East.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed the guests and discussed strengthening trade and investment cooperation relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom at various levels.

Lister briefed the RAK Ruler on the Council's new strategy to support the partnership between the two friendly countries across vital sectors such as education, health care, renewable energy, among others.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Dubai United Kingdom Middle East Saud

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st March 2023

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

7 hours ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

10 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.