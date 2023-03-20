RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Simon Penney, UK Consul-General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who came to greet him.

The RAK Ruler welcomed the Consul-General, and discussed with him opportunities to strengthen relations between their two countries across various aspects, praising the UAE-UK friendship ties.

For his part, Penney thanked Sheikh Saud for his hospitality and warm welcome.