RAK Ruler receives US Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today John Rakolta Jr., the U.S. Ambassador to the UAE.

RAK Ruler welcomed the US Ambassador and exchanged talks on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries in all avenues.

Sheikh Saud highlighted relations between the UAE and the U.S. which would contribute to achieving progress and prosperity for the two peoples.

In turn, Ambassador Rakolta extended thanks and appreciation to RAK ruler for warm welcome and generosity, praising the strong strategic ties between the two countries.