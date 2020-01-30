RAK Ruler receives US ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received John Rakolta Jr., the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UAE, who came to greet H.H. Sheikh Saud on the occasion of the assumption of his ambassadorial duties in the country.

During the meeting which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud wished the US diplomat success in carrying out his tasks to the common good of the two friendly countries, hailing the friendly relations binding the UAE and the US at all fronts.

The ambassador expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm reception and hospitality, praising the strong strategic relations between the two countries. The meeting was also attended by Philip Frain the US Consul General in UAE.

The two countries are bound by strong relations in various fields, with more than 400 US companies operating in several sectors including industry, trade and consulting in the UAE.