RAK Ruler Receives U.S. Consul-General

Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Meghan Gregonis, the United States Consul General in Dubai, who paid him a courtesy visit on the occasion of assuming her new assignment.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah.

RAK Ruler welcomed the U.

S. Consul-General and wished her success and good luck while performing her missions to enhance friendship ties between the two countries in various aspects.

Sheikh Saud hailed ties binding the UAE and the U.S. which would contribute to achieving further progress and prosperity of the two peoples.

In turn, Gregonis extended her thanks and appreciation to RAK Ruler for warm welcome and hospitality, hailing the strong and strategic ties between the two countries.

