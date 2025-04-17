RAK Ruler Receives US Consul General
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 09:45 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Robert Raines, the United States Consul-General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City. He was accompanied by a delegation from the healthcare sector of the UAE - US business Council.
H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the Consul-General and the accompanying delegation and discussed with them opportunities to enhance joint economic cooperation across various sectors, particularly in areas of healthcare.
The discussions were grounded in the spirit of friendship and the strategic partnership with the United States, aimed at fostering progress and prosperity for both nations.
For his part, Raines and the accompanying delegation expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. They praised the growing investment environment in the emirate and the promising opportunities it offers for the success and growth of businesses across various sectors.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives US Consul General
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs first meeting of Supreme Committee overseeing organisatio ..
Islamabad Police solve three high-profile murder mystries , arrest eight includi ..
NHSD holds event to mark Int'l Day of Happiness
Cabinet panel reviews draft KP Zakat & Ushr Act Amendment Bill
Up-gradation of Walton road completed
Tags distributed among participants of Derajat off-road jeep rally
WAPDA to complete development works in New Mirpur city by May 2025
Rescuers demonstrate skill with modern technology in mock flood exercise
District Emergency Response Committee discusses dengue situation
CM Bugti directs to complete Pri-Koh water supply schemes till June
Woman crushed to death by dumper
More Stories From Middle East
-
RAK Ruler receives US Consul General4 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs first meeting of Supreme Committee overseeing organisation of Dubai Airshow 2 ..5 minutes ago
-
Circular economy critical for achieving sustainable development, offering significant economic, soci ..35 minutes ago
-
Jawahar Al Qasimi meets with female diplomats35 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi’s top innovation centres partner to boost AI-powered life science discovery50 minutes ago
-
King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s first paediatric live ..1 hour ago
-
ADIO, DoH, Hub71 join forces to position Abu Dhabi as global epicentre for life sciences investment1 hour ago
-
GPSSA Board reviews strategy, investment performance in Q2 meeting1 hour ago
-
Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May1 hour ago
-
Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season1 hour ago
-
ADIO, DoH partner with ADSCC, NYU Abu Dhabi, UAEU to advance life sciences R&D1 hour ago
-
SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme1 hour ago