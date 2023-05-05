UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Vice President Of Vietnam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 04:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who is currently visiting the country.

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler welcomed Vice President of Vietnam and her accompanying delegation and exchanged talks with her regarding cooperation between the UAE and Vietnam in their best interest at various avenues.

Sheikh Saud hailed the strong bilateral ties and the growing partnership frames in all domains between the two friendly countries.

In turn, Xuan emphasised her country's keenness on strengthening bilateral relations with the UAE to further development and prosperity for the benefit of the aspirations of the two friendly countries in all fields.

She also lauded the UAE's regional and global stature and presence.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.

More Stories From Middle East

