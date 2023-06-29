Open Menu

RAK Ruler Receives Well-wishers On Eid Al Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 06:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Thursday, the well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, at Khuzam Palace Majlis.

H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged greetings with a number of Sheikhs, heads of Federal and local departments, senior officials, dignitaries, Emiratis and expatriate residents.

The reception was attended by a number of senior local officials.

