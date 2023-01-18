UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Reviews Achievements, Plans Of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, NAFIS Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 09:45 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, was briefed about the strategic plans of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) and the NAFIS programme.

This came when Sheikh Saud received Ghanam Butti Al Mazrouei, ETCC Secretary-General, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed about the council’s achievements and the major outcomes of the NAFIS programme, which exceeded expectations in 2022.

He lauded the council’s efforts in supporting Emirati citizens and training them to excel in the private sector, highlighting the importance of achieving Emiratisation targets and employing talented Emirati cadres to support the national economy.

Moreover, Sheikh Saud was briefed about the Emiratisation target for the private sector in 2023 and major sectors of focus, as well as the number of registered citizens and the strategic partners of the NAFIS programme.

