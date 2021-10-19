RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that driving the energy sector, along with establishing advanced infrastructure and adopting the latest energy and water rationalisation standards, provide a strong foundation towards achieving the UAE's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring steady economic and developmental growth in the next 50 years.

This came during his meeting with a delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, headed by Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, in the presence of H.

H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, which took place today at Sheikh Saud's palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler was briefed on the Ministry's goals, plans and projects for the next 50 years.