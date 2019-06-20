UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Accelerating Economic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:45 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Turki Bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, the Saudi Ambassador to UAE, and discussed means for fostering cooperation ties between the two countries.

The meeting focused on prospects for economic collaboration between the two sides in Ras Al Khaimah.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office and a number of key executives.

