RAK Ruler Says Unification Of Armed Forces Enhanced UAE’s ‘pioneering Role In Promoting Peace And Stability’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:45 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces "represents a milestone in the country’s history, a patriotic occasion and a source of pride for the UAE and its people."

In a statement to the ‘Nation Shield', the UAE's military journal, marking the 44th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces’ Unification Day, which is celebrated on 6th May every year, Sheikh Saud said, "We extend our greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and members and officers of our armed forces."

Sheikh Saud noted that the "historic decision" to unify the armed forces on 6th May 1976, under one flag and under the supervision and direction of one leadership had "enhanced the UAE’s pivotal role at the regional and international levels."

He said, "It is a wise step that reflected the insight and comprehensive approach adopted by our founding fathers in laying the foundations of a modern state capable of protecting its capabilities and providing peace and tranquility to its citizens and residents.

"

"From the moment of its founding, our armed forces were the nation’s fence and shield. It is, indeed, a source of pride and confidence.

"Our armed forces’ patriotic spirit and the values of peace and giving it holds, reflect its noble message. The honourable history of our armed forces is a testament to the UAE's message and its pioneering role in promoting peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

"The UAE leadership’s belief in the importance of creating a strong army in the past years has resulted in a major qualitative leap, and a continuous development of technical and human qualifications in accordance with the highest standards."

H.H. Sheikh Saud has also stressed that "the UAE Armed Forces’ Unification Day is an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of our martyrs, and recognise and appreciate their sacrifices and acts of patriotism, as they will remain present and engraved in the memory of the homeland and its children forever."

