RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis for great success

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has praised school students for persevering during these times and achieving their goals in the face of adversity.

His Highness' praise was delivered during a speech marking the RAK Academy's Graduation Class of 2020. Graduates, along with their family members, took part in a graduation parade, listening to Sheikh Saud bin Saqr within their vehicles.

The first of its kind in the emirate, the event was also attended by Sheikha Amneh bint Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK academy and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office.

H.H. Sheikh Saud told the graduates that the class of 2020 was unique because of the unprecedented circumstances they had to face during their studies. He congratulated the students for "achieving their goals in the face of adversity," in reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is my hope that you can turn these challenging circumstances into opportunities. I hope the challenge has inspired you and allowed you to discover your inner strength.

This experience of hard work, self-reliance and self-discipline will help guide your future," His Highness continued.

"I want you to remember that Ras Al Khaimah will always be a home for you. We would be proud to host you again and have you participate in building the emirate’s bright future, as we will always need shining talent to lead the way," Sheikh Saud told the student body, which comprises both Emiratis and expatriates.

The ceremony, which took place near the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre, also featured farewell messages from teachers, a police parade and a laser show.

RAK Academy Executive Principal Steven Geraghty said, "To have His Highness Sheikh Saud offering his praise and wisdom to the students during what was a quite extraordinary graduation ceremony was the perfect send-off for them."

"These students have faced a tough challenge due to the current situation but have persevered and excelled, and now look forward to continuing their education at some of the best universities around the world," he continued.

"We wish them every success in their endeavours," Geraghty concluded.