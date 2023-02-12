RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah will participate in the second day of the World Government Summit 2023, which is being held in Dubai under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”.

Sheikh Saud will deliver a keynote address on the theme "Ras Al Khaimah: Past, Present and an Ambitious Future", during which he will share the inspiring story of the emirate and its transformational growth, highlighting key milestones, the new model in institutional governance, and the strategic vision for the future.

The Ruker of Ras al Khaimah will also reflect on Ras Al Khaimah's holistic development, underlining the vital role that government systems play in driving the emirate’s future ambitions.