RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

He will be accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Joining them in the prayer will be Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Development Office; Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Ceramics; along with several sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of Federal and local departments, citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the UAE.

Following the prayer, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah will receive well-wishers at the Khuzam Guest House, including sheikhs, senior officials, federal and local department heads, citizens, and members of the resident Arab and Islamic communities, who will extend their greetings on the blessed occasion.