Open Menu

RAK Ruler To Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer At Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 12:18 AM

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

He will be accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Joining them in the prayer will be Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Development Office; Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Ceramics; along with several sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of Federal and local departments, citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the UAE.

Following the prayer, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah will receive well-wishers at the Khuzam Guest House, including sheikhs, senior officials, federal and local department heads, citizens, and members of the resident Arab and Islamic communities, who will extend their greetings on the blessed occasion.

Related Topics

UAE Saud Prayer Arab

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

4 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

4 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

5 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th ni ..

Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: ..

BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East