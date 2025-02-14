RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at driving innovation, economic growth

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of the US State of Michigan, in Ras Al Khaimah today along with her accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Saud and Gretchen Whitmer discussed opportunities to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation, exchanging views on a range of economic and commercial topics of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and the Governor of Michigan witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ras Al Khaimah Startup and Entrepreneurship Hub, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the University of Michigan, aimed at strengthening collaboration across key sectors of mutual interest, including technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and education.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Robert Raines, Consul-General of the US in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The MoU highlighted the shared commitment of all signatories to advancing economic growth by harnessing strategic partnerships, promoting the exchange of knowledge and best practices and cultivating entrepreneurship in both Michigan and Ras Al Khaimah.

Governer Gretchen Whitmer expressed her gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and generous hospitality, highlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s successful partnerships with several top American companies and business leaders, as well as the emirate’s emerging status as a global hub for business, innovation and entrepreneurship.