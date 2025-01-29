Open Menu

RAK Ruler Witnesses Indian Republic Day Celebration In Ras Al Khaimah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 01:45 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended this evening the reception hosted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah to mark India's Republic Day.

The event was attended by Uday Samant, Minister of Industries and Marathi Language in the Government of Maharashtra, and Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the depth of strategic cooperation between the UAE and India, aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

He underlined the mutual commitment of both countries to strengthening their relations to serve shared interests and aspirations for progress and prosperity, wishing India continued success and growth.

For his part, Satish Kumar Sivan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for attending the celebration, reflecting the strength of the friendship and cooperation between the leadership and people of the two nations.

He reiterated India's commitment to further enhancing ties with the UAE across various sectors.

