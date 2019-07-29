RAK to host region’s first World Travel & Tourism Council 'Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum' in October 2019

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Ras Al Khaimah will be hosting the World Travel & Tourism Council, WTTC, middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum 2019 on 2nd October, 2019, bringing together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s travel and tourism sector, announced the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAKTDA.

The forum will be organised in the region for the first time and held at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre-Ras Al Khaimah.

Bringing together government agencies, industry associations, CEOs and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and the media from across the region, the WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum will delve into contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda. The one-day forum will engage 150-200 leaders in keynote and panel discussions focused on key themes, including challenges and investment opportunities, job creation and skill development, climate and environment action, and digital disruption.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the RAKTDA, said, "Tourism is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most important economic sectors and is considered a key engine for continued GDP growth and job creation in the UAE. The opportunity to host this prestigious industry forum comes at a pivotal time as we aim to fuel a sustainable tourism-driven economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah, as guided by our current Destination Strategy 2019-2021."

Gloria Guevara, President and CEO, WTTC, said, "Through the Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum, we will bring together the region’s top travel leaders to discuss the pressing issues of the day, including investment trends, visa facilitation and climate action. The forum is a great space in which business leaders can meet with government, media and industry experts to share knowledge and plan for sector growth in the years ahead."

The WTTC is the body, which represents the travel and tourism private sector globally and its members include over 170 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world’s leading travel and tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries.