RAK to receive direct commercial flights from Ukraine from 25 June 2021

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced a strategic partnership with national carrier Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) that will activate direct commercial flights from Ukraine to the Emirate from 25 June 2021.

The move will see Ras Al Khaimah welcome twice weekly flights from capital city Kyiv to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, opening up the Emirate to another key international market – the largest all-European country – as travel restrictions continue to ease. With flight frequency set to increase in the near future, UIA will be the first airline from Ukraine to fly into Ras Al Khaimah and the latest in a series of strategic aviation partnerships established by RAKTDA to drive growth into a dynamic and developing destination.

Just a short five-hour flight from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv, travellers will enjoy direct and seamless entry into the Emirate via Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. They will also receive complimentary return PCR testing – a service that Ras Al Khaimah is extending to all international visitors. The first destination in the world to offer this facility, it serves as an example of the world-class safety protocols put in place that have led safe certification from both Bureau Veritas, the international leader in testing, inspection and certification, and the WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council) through its Safe Travels Stamp.

Ukraine is an increasingly important key source market for inbound tourism to the Emirate, which continues to see green shoots of recovery in terms of international travel since the reopening of borders. Through the new route, UIA passengers will be able to explore Ras Al Khaimah and its wide range of experiences. These include adventures on Jebel Jais – the UAE’s highest peak in the Majestic Hajar mountains such as a survival course at the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp or exhilarating flight on the world’s longest zipline, as well as the opportunity to unwind in luxury at of one of its many world-class hotels.

Visitors can also stroll along the Emirate’s pristine sandy beaches or immerse themselves in its rich culture and heritage at its UNESCO recognised heritage sites such as Dhayah Fort and Al Jazirah Al Hamra as well as the Suwaidi Pearls Farm for a glimpse into the Emirate’s pearl trading past.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: "Ukraine has emerged as a growing market for Ras Al Khaimah, with our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines demonstrating our resolve to restart tourism by re-energising our aviation collaborations. Our relationship with UIA is a particularly special one as it is not only the second commercial airline to fly into our Emirate but it also marks the first airline from Ukraine and its national carrier. It marks a key step in the recovery of international tourism and aligns with our wider strategy to investigate new routes across core, secondary and emerging markets and to diversify our portfolio with both charter and commercial flights."

"We invite our Ukrainian visitors to experience the authentic Arabian hospitality of our Emirate, in addition to the wealth of unique attractions – from beach and adventure to culture, retail to nature – that offer the ideal international getaway appealing in one way or another to each and every traveller."

Evhen Dykhne, Chief Executive Officer at Ukrainian International Airlines UIA, commented "We are looking forward to working in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to provide our nation with easy access to a unique and much-loved destination. By opening up a new travel option to the Emirate, residents of Kyiv and soon-to-be neighbouring cities can enjoy a one-of-a-kind getaway and the chance to relax, explore and experience bucket list attractions. We are already looking into increasing the frequency of flights, given the high levels of interest we anticipate, especially over the Summer months."