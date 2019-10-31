RAK Tourism Development Authority partners with TUI Russia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAKTDA, today announced the commencement of the first charter operation from Moscow to the emirate, in partnership with TUI Russia. This partnership is part of RAKTDA's efforts to keep pace with the increasing number of inbound tourists to the emirate from key international markets, including Russia.

The inaugural Ural Airlines flight for the Winter Season 2019-2020 touched down at the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at 18:50 on 30th October 2019, carrying 220 passengers from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah, said, "We are happy to welcome TUI Russia to Ras Al Khaimah. This new partnership will help us further introduce Ras Al Khaimah to the Russian market and will offer our guests greater choice and convenience. I welcome all the guests to Ras Al Khaimah and am confident that this partnership will thrive here in this dynamic, innovative and welcoming emirate."

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed a five percent growth in overall visitor arrivals year-to-date, YTD, with the peak reaching 117,995 visitors in August 2019.

Russia has significantly contributed to this record-breaking number of visitors recorded in August 2019 with growth percentages of 25.3 percent.

Raki Philips, CEO of RAKTDA, said, "Russia has held its position as one of the key source markets responsible for a big share of the increasing number of inbound tourists to the emirate."

"We are honoured to be welcoming further visitors from Russia to experience the diverse landscape and abundance of attractions Ras Al Khaimah has to offer as a result of our fortuitous partnership with TUI Russia. This new addition is an important step in our continuous drive to increase accessibility and visibility, attract more high yield visitors, and ultimately boost both first-time and repeat visitations from our source markets," he added.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport currently connects to over 20 destinations around the world. It plays a key role in the Emirate’s plans to draw in 1.5 million visitors by 2021 and three million visitors by 2025.