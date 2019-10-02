RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin Saqr

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that Ras Al Khaimah has progressed from a centre of pearl fishing and trade to a promising economic destination that is witnessing continuous overall growth.

Sheikh Saud made this statement during his keynote speech at the inaugural edition of the World Travel & Tourism Council, WTTC, middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum 2019 today.

Held in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, the forum brought together government agencies, industry associations, CEOs and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and media from across the region, in an effort to explore contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda.

During his speech, Sheikh Saud pointed out that the need to achieve development is the main factor driving Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE in general towards a brighter future.

"The Founding Fathers established solid foundations for this country when they united and announced the birth of this young nation. We, in Ras Al Khaimah, are constantly striving for more successes and achievements, to turn our ambitious visions into reality," he said.

"We are keen, in Ras Al Khaimah, to achieve the highest standards of sustainability at economic and social levels, in the interest of the people of the emirate and rest of the country. Therefore, we have adopted an integrated approach that has made Ras Al Khaimah one of the most diverse economies in the region, where the participation of all sectors does not exceed more than 30 percent of the emirate’s gross domestic product. Ras Al Khaimah has achieved considerable progress in the tourism sector, doubling the number of people visiting the emirate from around 400,000 to over 1 million over the past seven years," he added.

Sheikh Saud further added that the emirate's development strategy is based on a consistent and unwavering approach, in which all key sectors, including tourism, heavy industry, manufacturing, ports and quarries, are controlled by free zones.

The forum brings together industry leaders and decision-makers, such as ministers, senior executives and experts, to discuss various topics and review issues affecting the region's tourism industry, through a series of panel discussions. It also aims to formulate ideas that will support the tourism sector.