RAK's Exports To India Hit AED860 Million Last Year

Mon 04th November 2019

RAK's exports to India hit AED860 million last year

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) Mohammed Ali Musbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vipul, Indian Consul-General in Dubai, discussed potential mutual investment opportunities and ways of reinforcing the economic cooperation between the emirate and India.

Vipul stressed that the trade between the two sides increased significantly last year by 17 percent, and the value of the emirate’s exports to India exceeded AED860 million.

He added that the chamber issued 1,787 certificates of origin in the first half of 2019 that apply to goods exported to India and goods of Indian origin worth over AED500 million, noting that the number of Indian companies and factories operating in the emirate’s manufacturing sector exceeds 1,800.

Ras Al Khaimah is a positive model of economic success and plays a leading regional role, through its efforts to achieve development, Vipul further added, affirming that due to its business environment, the emirate has become the key centre of conducting business events for Indian companies.

He also highlighted the importance of signing more agreements and partnerships to promote cooperation and trade.

